New Giant-Sized Comic Pits Hulk Against A True Monster

In yet-another entry of the newly revived “Giant-Sixed” format, Hulk will brawl against a monstrous new enemy unlike any he has faced before!

Following January’s GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1, February’s GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and March’s GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1, it will be GIANT-SIZE HULK #1’s time next to shake the Marvel Universe!

Cover by Bryan Hitch

Crafted by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Andrea Broccardo and arriving in April 2024, this special one-shot will follow on Johnson’s current horror-infused run of the Jade Giant where both Hulk and Bruce Banner have set on a soul-searching journey while facing a great number of monsters out to get them, and on this giant issue a new threat named “Patchwork Jack”, aboard a train-ride no less!

“The story we’re telling in GIANT-SIZE HULK #1 has been in the back of my mind since I started writing the series, just waiting for the right moment to be told,” Johnson teased about the issue. “It sums up the horror-driven direction of the book, and features some of the most haunting and explosive visuals we’ve seen so far. It also features the first-ever appearance of a horrifying new character: Patchwork Jack, who Johnson says he can’t wait for readers to meet.

“I promise you: no Hulk fan will want to miss this issue,” he said.

Don’t miss this world-shattering issue on April 3rd, 2024!

About Post Author

Related