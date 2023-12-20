SEE IT: Duke Weaselton Animatronic Makes Surprise Appearance At Shanghai Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ Grand Opening

It’s the live-action crossover no one ever expected…

Early Tuesday, during a launch event for Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro was interrupted the most mischievous character in the entire titular animated metropolis, Duke Weaselton.

Duke rolled across the stage pushing a purple kiosk and blasting pop music, hopped on top of the kiosk and then tried to persuade Josh to make him an honorary ambassador of Zootopia.

You can see the exchange below, courtesy of Twitter user Scott Gustin.

This is … wild. A Duke Weaselton free-roaming robotic character was featured during a media session following the Zootopia grand opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort. Imagineer Dustin Schofield shared the video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/koINvZh2kl — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 19, 2023

