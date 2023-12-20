The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: Duke Weaselton Animatronic Makes Surprise Appearance At Shanghai Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ Grand Opening

Dempsey Pillot December 20, 2023 2 min read

It’s the live-action crossover no one ever expected…

Early Tuesday, during a launch event for Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro was interrupted the most mischievous character in the entire titular animated metropolis, Duke Weaselton.

Duke rolled across the stage pushing a purple kiosk and blasting pop music, hopped on top of the kiosk and then tried to persuade Josh to make him an honorary ambassador of Zootopia.

You can see the exchange below, courtesy of Twitter user Scott Gustin.

As the official Disney Parks blog writes, “Duke is a demonstration of the next iteration of robotic technology, which Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development (R&D) and Disney Research.

You might recall seeing similar designs featured earlier this year at the South By Southwest (SXSW) conference.

SEE IT: Disney Unveils Real-Life Tinker Bell, Other New Next-Gen Robots At SXSW

The blog adds that while some details of how Duke was brought to life must remain secret, engineers can reveal that it required two robots working together in sync. So not only was Duke a robotic figure, but so was the kiosk itself!

You can find out more about Shanghai Disney Resort and it’s grand opening here.

SOURCE: Disney Parks

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed

December 19, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
5 min read

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: A Worthy Quest

December 14, 2023 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

RUMOR: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Release Date Revealed

December 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

SEE IT: Duke Weaselton Animatronic Makes Surprise Appearance At Shanghai Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ Grand Opening

December 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

A Team of Wolverines Battle Their Way Across the Multiverse in New Marvel Comic

December 19, 2023 Ángel Pérez J
1 min read

New Giant-Sized Comic Pits Hulk Against A True Monster

December 19, 2023 Ángel Pérez J
1 min read

SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed

December 19, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
Verified by MonsterInsights