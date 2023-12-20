SEE IT: Duke Weaselton Animatronic Makes Surprise Appearance At Shanghai Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ Grand Opening

It’s the live-action crossover no one ever expected…
Early Tuesday, during a launch event for Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro was interrupted the most mischievous character in the entire titular animated metropolis, Duke Weaselton.
Duke rolled across the stage pushing a purple kiosk and blasting pop music, hopped on top of the kiosk and then tried to persuade Josh to make him an honorary ambassador of Zootopia.
You can see the exchange below, courtesy of Twitter user Scott Gustin.
As the official Disney Parks blog writes, “Duke is a demonstration of the next iteration of robotic technology, which Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development (R&D) and Disney Research.
You might recall seeing similar designs featured earlier this year at the South By Southwest (SXSW) conference.
SEE IT: Disney Unveils Real-Life Tinker Bell, Other New Next-Gen Robots At SXSW
The blog adds that while some details of how Duke was brought to life must remain secret, engineers can reveal that it required two robots working together in sync. So not only was Duke a robotic figure, but so was the kiosk itself!
You can find out more about Shanghai Disney Resort and it’s grand opening here.
SOURCE: Disney Parks
More Stories
SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: A Worthy Quest
RUMOR: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Release Date Revealed