Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice Of Pixar’s Mama ‘Coco’, Dies

It is with great sadness that we report on the passing of Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguia.

While some might not recognize her name, many Disney fans will surely recognize her voice as she lent it to the charater of Mama Coco in Disney’s two-time Oscar-winning animated feature Coco.

Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature confirmed the news Monday.

Con profunda tristeza lamentamos el sensible deceso de la primera actriz Ana Ofelia Murguía, quien formaba parte del elenco estable de la @CNTeatromx del #INBAL y cuya trayectoria artística fue vital para las artes escénicas de México.



Enviamos condolencias y abrazamos con… pic.twitter.com/BnEkpxG4k2 — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) December 31, 2023

Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguía’s work spanned more than than 40 years in film and TV. For her work during Mexican cinema’s golden age, she was the recipient of the Golden Ariel lifetime achievement award in 2011. The Golden Ariel’s are Mexico’s equivalent to the Oscar.

She also won best supporting actress at the Ariel awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

The actress passed on Dec. 31. She was 90.

SOURCE: Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature

About Post Author

Related