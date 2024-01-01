RUMOR: Colman Domingo Could Become The MCU’s New Kang

It’s been just about two weeks since Jonathan Majors was officially fired from Marvel Studios. Although the finale of Loki season 2 postponed Kang the Conqueror’s return, his return is inevitable. According to a new rumor, Kevin Feige and company are already looking at potential names to replace Majors when that time comes.

Per industry insider Daniel RPK, there is one name at the top of the list: Colman Domingo.

Unfortunately, no other details about Domingo’s potential casting were revealed. And while his involvement with Marvel has yet to be confirmed, it’s also important to note that this is also still a rumor.

Now, while Domingo isn’t a household name like Denzel Washington or Jamie Foxx, he is no doubt recognizable for his work across several major and minor projects over the last few years. After a stint on AMC’s The Walking Dead spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo went on win an Emmy for his role as Rue’s sponsor, Ali, in Euphoria. Most recently, he had his first-ever lead role in the Barack Obama-produced Rustin for Netflix.

Fans have been very vocal about some other actors they’d like to see in the role, including John David Washington, Chukwudi Iwuji, and John Boyega. The latter of which, cryptically confirmed that he was not interested in the role on social media.

What do you think of Domingo taking over the role? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

