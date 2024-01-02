Steven Yeun Exits Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ As The Film’s New Production Window Is Revealed

Looks like Steven Yeun will not be joining Marvel’s Cinematic Universe after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has seemingly dropped out of the upcoming film Thunderbolts. The news comes less than a year since his casting was first announced.

Now, at the moment, it’s not entirely clear why Yeun has exited the project. However, THR strongly suggests the reason might be due to some sort of scheduling conflict.

Thunderbolts was originally supposed to hit theaters this July. It has since been pushed back to next July. At around the same time as Yeun’s exit was announced, industry insider Daniel RPK revealed that the film is now expected to shoot this March into the early Summer.

Keeping that timeline in mind that means that Marvel will likely recast Yeun in the coming weeks.

Director Jake Schreier reportedly blew away execs and ultimately landing him the job. Not much is known about the plot of the film other than it revolves around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU). Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who are already part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.

For those unfamiliar with the Thunderbolts, it would be fair to say that they are Marvel’s equivalent to the Suicide Squad; however, they don’t have bombs in their necks forcing them to save the world against their will. Instead, they are recruited by General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Sadly, William Hurt, who played Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in May. He has since been recast by Harrison Ford, who will debut in Captain America: New World Order. The character was last seen in Black Widow in frail condition, leading people to believe he could become Red Hulk by subjecting himself to a variant of the Super Soldier Program.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts have consisted of Baron Zemo, U.S. Agent, the Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Abomination, all of which currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Deadpool, Luke Cage, and even Ghost Rider have served on the team at some point.

Thunderbolts is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

SOURCES: The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel RPK

