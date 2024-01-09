Digital, Physical Release Plans For ‘The Marvels’ Revealed

It’s been nearly two month since Marvel’s last theatrical project The Marvels hit theaters. Just as the studio’s next project, Echo, is set to hit streaming this week, plans for the film’s digital and physical release have been revealed.

The Marvels will finally be available to purchase from all major digital retailers (including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu) next week! More specifically, fans can begin streaming it on VOD platforms on January 16.

If you want to own the film physically, however, you’ll have to wait just a little while longer as the film won’t be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD until February 13.

So far, there is no word on when the film will debut on any of Disney’s streaming platforms.

READ: ‘The Marvels’ Arrive at Avengers Campus

Fans who add the film to their collection can access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes and an audio commentary from co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco.

A detailed list of all the features that accompany the film’s purchase can be found below:

FEATURETTES

Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number.

– Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number. The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.

DELETED SCENES

Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol’s ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.

– Kamala finds herself in Carol’s ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie. It’s Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.

– Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna. Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.

– Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on. The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.

GAG REEL

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.

AUDIO COMMENTARY

Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.

A sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, the film stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Strangers at first, they all team up to save the world after some even stranger force starts causing them to switch places every time they use their superpowers.

Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson co-star.

You can read out review for the film here.

About Post Author

Related