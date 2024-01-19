SEE IT: A First Look At The New Indiana Jones Video Game

Bethesda has revealed gameplay for an Indiana Jones game coming later this year. The game will be called Indiana Jones and The Great Circle and will be available to play on Xbox and PC. This marks the second year in a row we are getting more Indy content after last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

This new adventure is set in 1937 between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The narrative game will start with Professor Jones asleep at Marshall College when he awakes to discover a Thief has broken in to steal an artifact. This sets Indy on a path to uncover the mystery of the Great Circle while battling sinister forces. The game will take you around the globe including the great halls of the Vatican, the deserts of Egypt, the ancient temples of Sukhothai, and the peaks of the Himalayas.

The single player game will put you in the shoes of the famed adventurer with first person gameplay. Players will solve temple puzzles, complete stealth missions and engage in some high speed action in different vehicles. Indiana Jones will also be facing off against plenty of bad guys and players can choose to punch, shoot or whip them. Indy’s iconic whip can also be used to swing your way across the scenic locations.

Indy will not be alone on his adventure as he will be joined by reporter Gina Lombardi who has a personal stake in this adventure. But beware of the highly intelligent villain, Emmerich Voss, who will be hunting players down every step of the way. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also feature an appearance from Indy’s longtime friend Marcus Brody. Brody appeared in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade played by the actor Denholm Elliott.

Although Indy’s voice sounds remarkably like Harrison Ford, the character will actually be voiced by Troy Baker in the new game. Baker is also known for his voice acting as the character Joel in The Last of Us franchise.

