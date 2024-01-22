‘Doctor Who’ To Get A New Companion For Season 2

The Doctor Who series is most known for its main character changing actors every few years. For once, however, it appears that the character’s companion is going to have a shorter stint that the current Time Lord.

According to The Daily Mirror, Millie Gibson, who appears as the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor, is being replaced after just one season.

While The BBC and production company Bad Wolf have yet to publicly comment on the matter, the story has not been denied. In fact, it’s been seemingly confirmed by Gatwa himself via Instagram.

Per The Mirror, the decision by showrunner Russell T Davies to write out Gibson’s character. She will continue to appear in the series for at least 8 more episodes. After that, Andor star Varada Sethu will appear as the companion to Gatwa’s Time Lord in the upcoming second season.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it actually dates back to 1963. That’s when the first incarnation of the Time Lord known as “Doctor Who” was first introduced to audiences anyway. As a shapeshifting extraterrestrial being with a human appearance, he travels across all corners of space and time and gets into wacky adventures in his paradoxical ship known as the T.A.R.D.I.S. Often times he travels with a human companion or companions and has to regenerate every few years, hence the frequent changes to his physical appearance.

Actors who have previously portrayed the Doctor include Christopher Eccelston (Thor: The Dark World), David Tenant (Jessica Jones), and Matt Smith (Morbius). Past companions have been portrayed by Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Catherine Tate (The Office), and even James Corden.

You can watch the latest Doctor Who Christmas Special starring Gatwa and Gibson on Disney+ right now!

