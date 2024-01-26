The DisInsider

Mickey Mouse and Friends Assemble in New Celebratory Variant Covers

Ángel Pérez J January 26, 2024

In 2023, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Marvel Comics released a set of variant covers reinterpreting Mickey and his friends as the many iconic heroes and villains of the House of Ideas. Now on 2024, this initiative will continue as Marvel celebrates the 60th anniversary of both the Avengers and the X-Men!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Alessandro Pastrovicchio

Having kicked off early in January with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41, the remaining covers will continue appearing on the subsequent issues of the title and it will feature Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy Goof, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and many more in the places of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Merry Mutants during key moments of their histories.

Ranging from the West Coast Avengers to Uncanny X-Men #58, you can see the beloved Disney icons as fan-favorite Marvel heroes in the months ahead! Check out the remaining covers on Marvel.com.

