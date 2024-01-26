White Tiger Seemingly Confirmed For ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Through Set Video

As Daredevil: Born Again is resuming production this week, set photos have been swirling around the internet. We got photos of the Law Offices of Nelson, Murdock, and Page sign, which confirms earlier reports that we will indeed see Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in the new series. We also got different shots of the environment with some Kingpin graffiti up on walls.

However, a set video popped up and it looks to be a new character for the series; more specifically, White Tiger. No word confirmation as of yet, but I’m sure we’ll see something here soon because of this leak.

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil from Marvel’s Netflix television series and prior Marvel Studios productions, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson all returning from the original series. Newcomers to the franchise include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

Following a creative overhaul of the series, filming resumed this week with hopes of an early 2025 release on Disney+ and is expected to consist of 18 episodes divided into nine-episode halves. Dario Scardapane, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series, is the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo behind Moon Knight and season 2 of Loki are directing.

