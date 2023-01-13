‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Starts Production Next Week, Full Set of Directors Revealed

Fresh off a newsy end of the year with castings, WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now confirmed to be going into production next week according to THR’s Heat Vision.

WandaVision writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer will return to those roles for the spinoff, as well as direct an unknown number of episodes. Joining her as directors for episodes are Gandja Monteiro, who just recently directed two episodes of Netflix’s Wednesday.

The third director will be Rachel Goldberg, who has a number of directing credits to her name that include; The Mayans, A Friend of the Family, and American Gods. Interesting enough, she also directed an episode of Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger.

Joining Kathryn Hahn in the spinoff is Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec, White Lotus), Joe Locke (Heartstopper), stage legend Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata (SNL), with two returning WandaVision actors Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) and Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

While the plot is unknown, we last saw Agatha have her powers drained by Wanda and condemn Agatha to living in Westview as the character she was portraying, not able to use her powers.

As of right now ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is slated for a late 2023 release but with this production start, it’s easy to speculate it might hit a delay into next year.

