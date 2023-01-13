The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Starts Production Next Week, Full Set of Directors Revealed

JeremyWrites January 13, 2023 1 min read

Fresh off a newsy end of the year with castings, WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now confirmed to be going into production next week according to THR’s Heat Vision.

WandaVision writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer will return to those roles for the spinoff, as well as direct an unknown number of episodes. Joining her as directors for episodes are  Gandja Monteiro, who just recently directed two episodes of Netflix’s Wednesday.

The third director will be Rachel Goldberg, who has a number of directing credits to her name that include; The Mayans, A Friend of the Family, and American Gods. Interesting enough, she also directed an episode of Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger.

Joining Kathryn Hahn in the spinoff is Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec, White Lotus), Joe Locke (Heartstopper), stage legend Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata (SNL), with two returning WandaVision actors Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) and Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

While the plot is unknown, we last saw Agatha have her powers drained by Wanda and condemn Agatha to living in Westview as the character she was portraying, not able to use her powers.

As of right now ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is slated for a late 2023 release but with this production start, it’s easy to speculate it might hit a delay into next year.

About Post Author

JeremyWrites

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Holiday Film In The Works At Disney+

January 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

First Look at Disney+ Rom-Com ‘Prom Pact’

January 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney Debuts First Teaser For ‘The Crossover’

January 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Starts Production Next Week, Full Set of Directors Revealed

January 13, 2023 JeremyWrites
2 min read

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Holiday Film In The Works At Disney+

January 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Hulu’s ‘History of the World: Part II’ Gets A Trailer, Release Date

January 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

‘Phineas and Ferb’ Return: Disney Revives Classic Animated Series For Two More Seasons

January 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot