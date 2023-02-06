The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Expanded Housekeeping Returning To Walt Disney World Resorts

Dempsey Pillot February 6, 2023 1 min read

Since the pandemic, housekeeping services at all of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels have been limited. Today, however, the company announced that there is a plan to bring those services back – and to bring them back much sooner than expected.

In a press release, via the official Disney Parks website, it was revealed that full housekeeping room cleanings by the end of this month!

The services will be provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. They will include the usual services such as making beds to cleaning bathrooms, etc.

“Guests may also sometimes come across some extra magical touches — like coming back to your room to find your new Mickey ear hat on display or your Disney plushes posing playfully — that make your room feel that much more like home away from home,” the release says.

This return is one of many other amenities the company is rolling out this year to help improve the overall guest experience including complimentary self-parking. You can read more about those here.

SOURCE: Disney Parks

