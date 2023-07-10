Disney+ Developing New Animated Series ‘Duckie’

Disney+ is gearing up for an exciting new animated pilot called Duckie. The project is in the casting phase, managed by Disney TVA Casting, to find the perfect voice talent. The production is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2023, and will be based in Burbank, CA.

The project, which falls under the umbrella of Disney+, is a 22-minute animated pilot that aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and relatable characters. The show will explore themes of personal growth, mentorship, and the power of overcoming challenges.

The storyline of Duckie revolves around the eponymous character’s journey of self-discovery. Having recently survived a feral creature’s attack, Duckie finds herself scarred and plagued by self-doubt. While she grapples with the aftermath of this traumatic experience, Duckie enters a pivotal phase in her life. However, her path crosses with a mentor whose unwavering belief in himself is both awe-inspiring and foolish. Initially, they clash, but as their journey progresses, they form a unique bond that holds the potential to save the universe.

The central character, Duckie, is a spirited and headstrong 15-year-old duck who grapples with the desire to be seen as a fully-formed adult within her extensive family. Despite her youth, Duckie possesses a curious nature, an adventurous spirit, sharp wit, and impressive technological skills. However, she is currently recovering from a traumatic attack, causing her to doubt herself in stressful situations. Nevertheless, her world changes when she encounters a mentor who might just help her navigate through her challenges and, together, they might have the power to save the universe.

Duckie is poised to be an exciting addition to Disney+’s animated lineup, promising a heartwarming and adventurous story that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Stay tuned for further updates on the casting process and production timeline as Disney+ continues to bring captivating content to its streaming platform.

