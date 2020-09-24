Disneyland Cancels Reservations Through October 10th

In the ever-changing saga of when will, Disneyland actually reopens, we now have more information from our friends at blogmickey.com. Disneyland has begun to send out emails asking guests to cancel or modify their reservations if they are booked through October 10th. This comes on the heels of a presentation this week from Disney stating their case with the sate of California to let them reopen. Disneyland continues to do all they can be prepared and get ready for the eventual reopening.

Read: Disneyland Honors Chadwick Boseman With a Mural

During the presentation, Disney had reiterated that since Disney World has been open for the past two months there have been no reported outbreaks reported being led back to the parks. Disney has made their position very clear – they are not happy with the lack of guidance from the state. Governor Newsom has teased a possible reopening plan but has failed to provide any details.

Stick with us here at The Disinsider for all the Disney Parks news as we get it.

Source: Blog Mickey