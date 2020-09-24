Listen to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” That Was Pitched For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan is currently available on Disney+ with Premier Access and theatrically in some markets including China and Russia.

The new movie has a lot of notable differences from its animated counterpart, such as replacing Mulan’s sidekick Mushu with a phoenix, the introduction of a sister, two villains, and Mulan’s chi. However, one of the most noticeable things missing in the live-action movie is the songs. Yes, you can hear “Reflection” and “Honor to us All” as melodies in the background, but we all know what we’re talking about.

For those sad that you were not able to sing-along to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” you’re in luck.

An updated recording of the song was pitched for the end credits of the live-action movie. When Disney passed on it, the composer and lyricist of the original animated movie decided to finish making the song anyway and release it independently of the studio.

You can check out the updated track below:

Read: Music Video For “Reflection” Performed by Christina Aguilera From Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Released

While speaking with Insider (no relation to The DisInsider), lyricist David Zippel, who wrote the songs for Disney’s animated film, stated, “I just thought, wouldn’t it be fun to do a women’s empowerment version of ‘I’ll Make a Man Out of You’?'”

Zippel went on to tell Insider that they were excited for the chance to bring the updated song to the new film, but ultimatley Disney had other plans in the end.

“We were really excited about it and we pitched it and I think that the music people at Disney share our enthusiasm, but, ultimately, it doesn’t really fit the tone of the picture, That was their decision. After seeing the picture, I understand that completely.”

Despite the song not making the final cut, Zippel and Matthew Wilder were able to finish the song, and release it independently. Disney also had no issues with the duo releasing the track, as anyone in the industry can make covers.

“We went to great lengths to run it up the flag pole, we’re all friendly with the people over there and [president of music and soundtracks for The Walt Disney Studios] Mitchell Lieb was very sympathetic.”

Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu (Forbidden Kingdom) as Mulan; Donnie Yen (Rogue One) as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma (Arrival) as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee (Lilo & Stitch) as Böri Khan; Yoson An (The Meg) as Honghui; Ron Yuan (Mortal Engines) as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha) as Xianniang and Jet Li (Hero) as the Emperor. The film is suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”