Aulani Resort to Open November

After a temporary closure in March, Disney has announced a phased reopening date for Aulani, their popular Hawaiian Resort and Spa.

According to the official Disney’s Park Blog, Disney plans to start a phased reopening in November of their Hawaiian Resort and Spa, Aulani. The resort is located on the island of O’ahu and has been a favorite get away for Disney fans since it opened nearly a decade ago.

Following advice from public health officials, Aulani temporarily closed in March of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Since then the resort has remained closed, even as most of Disney’s resorts around the world slowly started to reopen.

Disney has assured that all necessary safety measures will be followed and promised that Aulani’s reopening will follow guidance from local health officials. While the details have yet to be announced, Disney has confirmed that the reopening process will begin on November 1st, 2020.

We will keep you updated on any news regarding Aulani’s reopening, so keep checking back for information on reservations and safety procedures as Disney’s Parks and Resorts slowly open back up.