Disneyland Resort’s New Marvel Themed Land ‘Avengers Campus’ – What We Know

Avengers Campus is an all-new land coming to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California. The park’s website asks guests to “Team up with the Avengers – Explore a Campus Created for the Next Generation of Super-Heroes!” From what we have heard and seen, this Marvel-themed land is going to be a huge hit for both adults and children.

This six acre superhero campus has taken over the footprint left by A Bug’s Land. Construction began in 2018 with an intended opening of July 18, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Disneyland Resort and subsequently slowed construction. The current opening date is unknown as we wait for an announcement regarding the reopening of California’s theme parks. While we do not have an opening date, we do know a lot of information about this land.

The exterior of the new Spider-Man dark ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

RIDES

Avengers Campus will open with two rides: a new Spider-Man based attraction and the incorporation of the drop tower ride, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission Breakout! The new ride is called “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.” This is a shooting style dark ride that uses interactive screens. The ride summary states:

“Guests will join Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) and Spider-Man. Using WEB’s latest invention, the WEB Slinger Vehicle, to capture the Spider-Bots that have wreaked havoc on the Avengers Campus. The attraction will be a blend of physical sets and virtual environments.”

The ride uses the theater that housed the former “It’s Tough to Be a Bug!” show. Reports have indicated that the ride will use a new technology where guests will use their own hands to activate shooting webs that will collect the Spider-Bots.

An audio animatronic Spider-Man voiced by Tom Holland will set the stage for WEB SLINGERS in the ride’s pre-show

Concept art depicting the unique interactive ride vehicles for the new Spider-Man ride at Disney California Adventure

The land’s second ride is “Guardians of the Galaxies – Mission Breakout!” This will be the same ride you know and love, it will simply be incorporated into the land.

A third ride has been announced, however, this one is not expected anytime soon. The ride will be an E-Ticket attraction where guests board a Quinjet destined for Wakanda from the Black Panther film. With budgets being cut due to COVID-19, it is unclear the status of this ride. It is intended to open at a future date in Avengers Campus Phase Two.

EXPERIENCES

Along with new rides, the new land also includes other unique experiences. One of them is called “Sanctum” and it gives guests a chance to meet Doctor Strange where he teaches you the secrets of the mystic arts. This area is interactive and Disney recommends checking out “The Orb” at night, as it is especially active in the dark, flowing with magical energy.

Visit Doctor Strange at the Sanctum for interactive entertainment

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The “Avengers Headquarters” sits near the Guardians ride and features a life-sized QuinJet on top. This will eventually serve as the entrance for the future QuinJet E-Ticket ride, but for now it serves as a location for a live-action stunt show. Expect to see your favorites like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and Captain Marvel.

Stunt shows will be performed on the exterior of the Avengers Headquarters

Disney is also planning to reveal a new game changing animatronic Spider-Man that will literally fly in the air. We have seen the slow progression of this robot over the years in glimpses provided by Disney Imagineers. On the Disney+ docuseries “The Imagineering Story” we finally got to see it fly. Disney has since released footage of the animatronic dressed in its Spider-Man gear and it promises to be an unforgettable addition.

Flying animatronic being tested by Disney Imagineers

Spider-Man will have a strong presence at the Campus

FOOD & DRINKS

All of these adventures will surely make you hungry and the new restaurant “Pym Test Kitchen” can solve that problem. This Ant-Man and The Wasp inspired eatery features “size defying fare” which includes shrunken down tiny treats along with gigantic soda cans and oversized pretzels that weigh just under one pound. They also feature plant-based meatballs, massive crispy chicken sandwiches, specialized adult cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks unique to the land.

The exterior of Pym Test Kitchen at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California

The plant-based meatballs and pasta shapes in the Impossible Spoonful are a mix of extra-large and extra-tiny sizes, all served in the biggest spoon you’ve ever seen.

The crispy chicken breast in this chicken sandwich has been blown up to enormous proportion and served with teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw, and crispy potato tots.

This Pym Particle-infused sandwich mixed peanut butter, banana, smoked bacon, and strawberry jelly, and it’s served with tots and a banana smoothie shot.

Named for Pym Test Kitchen’s scientist founder, the Pym-ini is an extra large sandwich served on toasted ciabatta with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, arugula, and marinara dipping sauce

Adjacent to the Pym Test Kitchen is the Pym Tasting Lab, where adults can grab both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The non-alcoholic menu includes options like lemonade-peanut-butter punch and Pingo Doce soda — a glowing green reference to 2008’s Incredible Hulk movie.

Sweet options will also be available at Pym Test Kitchen

SHOPPING

Avengers Campus also features unique shopping experiences with exclusive new merchandise at WEB Suppliers. This new shop offers popular items such as Marvel themed clothing, drinkware, and pins. They also offer never before seen items like Spider-Bots, the brand new robots featured in the new Spider-Man ride. These Spider-Bots are remote controlled and have eight articulated legs that move forward and backward. These Bots can be upgraded and customized with many different options.

Concept art depicting the entrance to the WEB Suppliers store

Spider-Bots available at WEB Suppliers

Special Backpacks Custom Made to Carry Spider-Bots Available at WEB Suppliers

TRAINING BEGINS

As we mentioned earlier, the land was supposed to open July 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Disney has yet to announce a new date, but photos from around the park have shown that construction is picking back up and major progress has been made. Chairman of Parks, Experiences, and Products, Josh D’Amaro, recently posted a picture of the QuinJet being installed at the campus. While fans have speculated a Spring 2021 opening, this timeline is based more on hope than any official word. Once Disney makes any announcement we will bring it to you first.

Park’s Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared construction progress on Instagram

Photos and Concept Art credited to Disney