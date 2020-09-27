“Welcome to New Dreams” Tokyo Disneyland Releases a Video with Park’s Expansion

Here is a slightly edited version of the video released by Tokyo Disneyland. The entire video had long sections of speaking without English Subtitles. You can find the entire video at Tokyo Disneyland’s social media account. The edited version is available here, with fabulous views of Belle’s village, the Beauty and the Beast Castle, and the rest of New Fantasyland.

The video ends with the phrase “Welcome to New Dreams” glowing bright. The park looks absolutely beautiful and the video is so warm and welcoming.

The opening of the massive new expansion will be happening today, Monday 9/28. We will monitoring the opening and will report any news that comes out of Tokyo. I am sure it is going to be a magical and memorable day for thousands of lucky guests.

Video courtesy of Tokyo Disneyland

