Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade took Center Stage on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars

The iconic Main Street Electrical Parade (MSEP) got its moment on prime time television during Dancing with the Stars annual “Disney Night” Monday night on the Disney owned ABC.

The night opened with a silhouetted Mickey Mouse and host Tyra Banks kicking off the show. The curtains parted and there it was, the stunning and shimmering Snail from the Main Street Electrical Parade. It moved out of the way to allow for Banks, wearing a stunning Minnie Mouse outfit, to hit her mark and start the show. Disney Parks fans were caught off guard when it was announced that the MSEP would get some love on the show tonight.

The MSEP first premiered in Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 1972. It had three different runs in Disneyland, with the final one closing just last year. The parade also appeared in the early 2000s at Disneyland’s sister park, Disney California Adventure.

Main Street Electrical Parade in Disneyland

Across the country, down in Florida, at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, MSEP premiered in 1977 and, like Disneyland, had three lives there. With the final show closing in 2016. The parade has also been performed internationally at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Guests all over the world cannot get enough of this hugely popular parade.

The cameo on Dancing with the Stars was brief, but notable. The rest of the evening was fully themed to Disney. Here is the list of songs that each duo performed to:

Princess and the Frog “Almost There”

The Little Mermaid “Part of Your World”

Mary Poppins “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”

Aladdin’s “Prince Ali”

Hercules “Zero to Hero”

Up’s “Married Life”

Soul’s “It’s Alright”

The Lion King’s “Circle of Life”

Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go”

Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest”

Pirates of the Caribbean’s “Angelica”

Mulan’s “Reflection”

Newsies’ “King of New York”

Cinderella’s “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”

The show ended by sending home (spoiler alert), the star of last spring’s unlikely Netflix hit “Tiger King,” Carol Baskin.

These Disney tributes are done every year and production does a fabulous job of incorporating different elements of the company. Last year included dance numbers performed in and around Disneyland Park. They also had most of the dancer-teacher moments, where they share something about themselves, recorded around the park and even on some rides. Obviously that is not possible this year.

What a wonderful surprise seeing the MSEP snail at the top of the show and get two full hours of amazing Disney music.

Keep checking back to The DisInsider for more news

Follow me on Twitter @SeanNyberg