Madame Masque Rumored For ‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Series

The Direct is reporting that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character throughout the upcoming Hawkeye series. Marvel is currently looking at several actresses to play the villain.

Madame Masque (Whitney Frost) is a prominent villain and love interest of Iron Man; however, she has had multiple run-ins with Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. She is the daughter of notorious master criminal Count Luchino Nefaria but after the death of her mother, Nefaria gave Whitney to Byron Frost, a wealthy financier and colleague to Nafaria. As she gets older, she masters the art of hand-to-hand combat, is an expert markswoman, and is proficient in robotics. She wears a gold mask to hide her disfigured face, which was chemical induced.

Madame Masque has a long history with Kate Bishop, which leads to Bishop discovering that one of Madame’s clients is her father. There’s no word if this will be the case in the show, but it could provide an interesting plot line.

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. It is still unknown if any other Avengers or existing characters will make an appearance.

The series will be shot under the working title, Anchor Point and is looking to start production in the next few months.

Jeremy Renner is set to return as Clint Barton as he trains a new bow wielder – Kate Bishop who ends up taking the Hawkeye mantle. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.

Source: The Direct