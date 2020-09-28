Third Season of ‘Vampirina’ to Feature Broadway and TV Talent

Deadline has exclusively reported that Disney Junior’s popular series Vampirina will include a selection of guest stars from Broadway and television in their upcoming third season. Premiering on October 5, season 3 of Vampirina will feature such stars as Audra McDonald, Christopher Jackson, Taran Killam, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.

McDonald, known for numerous Broadway roles in addition to her role in 2017’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, will be playing a fashion designer named Medusa. Christopher Jackson and Taran Killam both appeared in the Broadway production of Hamilton (Jackson can be seen in the Disney+ film as George Washington), and they will be playing The Horseman and Ichabod, of Sleepy Hollow fame. Iglehart won a Tony for his portrayal of the Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin and will be a talking statue named Oscar in this upcoming season. Other Broadway talent include Sutton Foster and Santino Fontana, also Tony-award winners. Disney fans will recognize Fontana as the voice of Hans in Frozen.

Stars from the television community include Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Chris Sullivan (This is Us), and Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). All of these guest stars join an already star-studded cast of performers such as Henry Winkler, Wanda Sykes, Patti LuPone, and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Vampirina is based on a series by Anne Marie Pace and uses Broadway-style music to tell the story of a young vampire girl who moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania and has to learn to fit in.

Season 3 of Vampirina premieres on Monday, October 5 on Disney Junior. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

Source: Deadline