Disney Channel’s ‘Spin’ Adds Cast Members Abhay Deol and Meera Syal

Variety has exclusively reported that the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Spin has added new cast members to its lineup.

Actors Meera Syal of Yesterday and Abhay Deol of Chopsticks have joined Avantika Vandanapu in this dance film about a young girl who discovers a passion of music. Vandanapu is currently starring in Diary of a Future President for Disney+. Other previously announced cast members include Aryan Simhadri (Adventures in Wonder Park), Michael Bishop (Grace Beside Me), Jahbril Cook (A Week Away), Kerri Medders (Alexa & Katie) and Anna Cathcart (Zoe Valentine)

The production is expected to begin filming in October with a release sometime in 2021 on Disney Channel.

The plot is detailed as followed: “Spin follows Rhea (Vandanapu), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother’s passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.”