‘Moonlight’ Director Tapped To Direct Sequel To ‘The Lion King’

Deadline announced today that Moonlight director Barry Jenkins will direct the sequel to Disney’s The Lion King.

The film is expected to use the same style of animation for the sequel. No word on a release date nor production start date for the film.

Details of the film are being kept under wraps but the trade is hearing that it will explore the origin of Mufasa. They revealed that it will be a Godfather: Part II approach to the previous film.

This.



Yes, THIS👇🏿



‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020

New music will be introduced in the sequel along with the traditional aspects of the first film.

Jeff Nathanson will return to write the script.

Barry Jenkins won the Oscar for best screenplay to Moonlight, which took home best picture for A24 studios. That next year, he was nominated for best director for If Beale Street Could Talk. Disney loves to nab their Oscar winners so this is a home run for the studio.

Disney had massive success with their 2019 adaptation of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. The film went on to gross $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and was nominated for Best Achievement in Visual Effects Oscar earlier this year.

No word on any previous actors/actresses returning for this film.

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story.

The film starred Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala. Hans Zimmer is on board composing the film as he did the 1994 animated classic. Elton John and Tim Rice will also be returning, as they are set to collaborate with Beyoncé on a new song.

Source: DEADLINE