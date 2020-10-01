Jamie Foxx Will Return As Electro In ‘Spider-Man 3’

If you’re reading this and asking, ‘What?!’, you’re not alone. The Hollywood Reporter broke today that Jamie Foxx will be returning as villian Electro in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3.

Foxx previously played the character in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield.

There have been rumors about the next installment in the Spider-Man trilogy being an adaption of the Spider-Verse. While this is a step in the right direction, there isn’t been any solid confirmation on the rumors. Maybe we get a Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise as well? It seems like they’re going in the direction of DC and Warner Bros’ Flash film, which will introduce old interpretations of characters.

Production on the project is expected to kick off in the next couple of months at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, which means Tom Holland would have to juggle filming multiple projects as he is currently filming Uncharted, also for Sony Pictures, which they hope wraps soon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home screenwriters Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna are returning to write the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown, if Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ untitled Spider-Man film is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Source: THR