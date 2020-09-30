Iman Vellani Lands Titular Role In ‘Ms. Marvel’ Series

Last week, we got a lot of news regarding the latter Disney+ shows Marvel is developing. She-Hulk herself and director we’re both announced and the directors for Ms. Marvel were revealed.

We told everyone that the casting for Ms. Marvel would happen very soon and today, that news broke.

Deadline reported today that newcomer Iman Vellani will portray Kamala Khan in Marvel’s Ms. Marvel airing on Disney+.

This is the actress’s first major Hollywood production.

Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeralwriter, Brisha K. Ali is on board the series’ as a writer and the showrunner.

The Direct broke the news on the directors earlier this month. They also reported that the episodes are being developed for a one-hour format; however, no solid confirmation has been disclosed.

It is also rumored that Muslim actors Jasjit Williams (Street Voices) and Saagar Shaikh (Unfair & Ugly) are in talks to join the series.

We have previously reported that Captain Marvel director/writing duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, would also be directing an undisclosed amount of episodes on the series.

The series will center on Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to star in her own comic book title. Ms. Marvel as a comic and heroine has existed since 1976, with the character Carol Danvers using the name for her crime-fighting escapades. The latest incarnation, and the one the show will be focusing on, is a teenager named Kamela Khan. Khan broke ground by becoming Marvel’s first Muslim character to be lead her own comics title. Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.

It is still unclear when the series will debut on Disney+, but we do know the character will appear on the big screen in an unknown project, which is very likely Captain Marvel 2, tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

