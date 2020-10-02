First Look at ‘Eternals’ Villain Kro Revealed Via Leaked Merchandise

We are still over a year away from the release of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, but that is not stopping Marvel from releasing new merchandise to prepare fans for the film and introduce them to the various new characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Today, an image has leaked giving us a first look at the films villain Kro. The image shows the character looking a little more sinister than his comics counterpart.

First look at the villainous KRO in ETERNALS. pic.twitter.com/GFj5vPWwzJ — 𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 (@Eternalsnews) October 3, 2020

Kro in Marvel comics

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Directed by Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), The film stars Richard Madden (Cinderella), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Ma-Dong Seok (Train to Busan), Kumail Nanjiani (The Lovebirds), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Lia McHugh (The Lodge), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), and Angelina Jolie (The One and Only Ivan).

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.