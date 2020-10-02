Season 31 of ‘The Simpsons’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Everyone’s favorite family is back for the 31st season of the longest-running scripted primetime show in television history, The Simpsons. Now available on Disney+.

The 22-episode season brings viewers back to Springfield for a fresh batch of episodes to binge alongside the service’s comprehensive set of every season available since the show first premiered in 1989.

The Emmy Award-nominated season features an all-star lineup of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigan, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Marvel fans won’t want to miss “Bart the Bad Guy” (Season 31, Episode 14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Avengers: Endgame Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill Actor Cobie Smulders. After first debuting in the short film Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny, Baby Hudson makes his Simpsons return in “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” (Season 31, Episode 18). The season also includes the 30th episode in the legendary “Treehouse of Horror” anthology as well as the series’ first “Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 31, Episode 8).

The latest season joins more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, and short films Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare and Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny already streaming on the service. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.