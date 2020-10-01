New Mickey Mouse Series ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ Coming to Disney Junior

Disney Junior has greenlit a brand new Mickey Mouse animated series that will feature the iconic character alongside Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto.

The series titled Mickey Mouse Funhouse is described as, “a whimsical animated series for preschoolers and their families” that features Mickey along with classic characters Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto. The series, set to debut in 2021, also introduces Funny, an “enchanted talking playhouse who leads the Sensational Six” on imaginative adventures.”

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is set to debut sometime in 2021 and will feature a new character named Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse who leads the Sensational Six on imaginative adventures. The show, geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, will feature two 11-minute stories along with a dance break separating the two stories. The series aims to teach imaginative play, encourage wish fulfillment and impart age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity, and ingenuity.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming, and General Manager at Disney Junior, Joe D’Ambrosia, released a statement:

“Preschoolers around the world love Mickey Mouse and friends, and we are eager to showcase these beloved characters as they are transported to magical new destinations in each episode, encouraging kids to expand their own worlds using their imaginations, we can’t wait for our young audience to meet Funny, who is a dynamic and playful addition to the treasured world of Mickey Mouse.”

The show follows other animated adventures with Mickey on Disney Junior that have included Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Phil Weinstein is executive producer, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor, all three hail from Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

Alan Bodner (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) serves as art director. Beau Black (The Lion Guard) is the series composer and will co-write the original songs with Loren Hoskins (Jake and the Never Land Pirates). The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.