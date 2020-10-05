Disneyland Releases their 2020 Foodie Guide to Fall Treats in Downtown Disney

Don’t let the closed parks and hotels get you down. While business and state leaders work behind the scenes to hash out a reopening plan for southern California theme parks, Disney is still bringing us some amazing treats to eat and drink.

Our friends over at the official Disney Park’s Blog released their Foodie Guide to 2020 Fall Treats at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

The list includes autumn inspired treats with a lot of apple, pumpkin, and cinnamon flavors. There are special coffees and smoothies along with some savory options too.

I hope they can get the parks open early enough that we can experience the autumn treats that the parks have to offer, but until then, we can always enjoy the lively and energetic Downtown Disney. This district essentially splits parts of Disneyland and parts of Disney California Adventure. It is home to shops, restaurants, bowling, street performers, and more. The Grand Californian Hotel and Spa has its own entrance into Downtown Disney from the hotel itself.

Head on over to Disney Parks Blog and checkout their food guide. Let us know if you have a new favorite!

Click Here for the Foodie Guide to 2020 Fall Treats at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort.

