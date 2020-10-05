Marvel Studios Casting 9 New Characters For ‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios is currently in pre-production on multiple projects both for the big and small screen. One of the projects, Hawkeye is currently casting, as they hope to start filming soon.

The Direct was able to get their hands on a casting grid, which features nine characters in the Jeremy Renner-led Disney+ series. You can check out the character breakdowns below *note the characters are listed under codenames to keep their identity a mystery:*

Misha: 20s – 40s, Male or Female, Eastern European henchman. Speaks with an accent. Strong Supporting/Recurring.

Bella: Female, white, 8 years old. Precocious, daring and confident with a sense of humor

Brady: Male, white, 9 years old. Energetic and sweet.

Heather: Female, white, Midwestern, 26 years old. Smart & scrappy, does what she needs to in order to survive.

Rose: Female, 8 years old, Deaf, Indigenous. Independent, athletic & bright. Small supporting. Please note that the dialogue in the audition scene can be spoken in English or signed in ASL (American Sign Language) if the actor knows that language. This could be a younger version of the character Echo, who we previously have reported on.

Richard: 40s – 50s yr old male, Indigenous, American. A loving father and fierce protector. This Could be Echo’s father.

Mary: Female, late 30s – early 40s, open ethnicity. Highly professional & ambitious career woman. No nonsense. Recurring

Detective Sherman: 40s, Male, Open Ethnicity, New York City Detective. Recurring

Alex: Female or Male, 30s – 50, a sincere but funny oddball with an obsession for the Fantasy/SciFi genre.

The site also reported last week, that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character throughout the upcoming Hawkeye series. Marvel is currently looking at several actresses to play the villain.

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. It is still unknown if any other Avengers or existing characters will make an appearance.

The series will be shot under the working title, Anchor Point, and is looking to start production in the next few weeks at Pinewood Studios Atlanta.

Renner is set to return as Clint Barton as he trains a new bow wielder – Kate Bishop who ends up taking the Hawkeye mantle. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.

Source: The Direct