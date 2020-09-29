‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Series To Feature Echo

With numerous films and series in development, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding. It’s honestly reached a point where fans are no longer wondering who will appear next but, instead, who won’t?

According to The Illuminerdi, the latest comic book character set to make the leap from the page to the screen is Echo, and she’ll be making her debut in the forthcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Rumors of Echo’s appearance in the series date back to June of this year, yet a recent casting call seems to confirm the studio is looking for a preferably, “deaf Native America, first nations, indigenous, or Latinx, independent, athletic and bright actress.” The scenes being used for the audition process will also feature sign language.

For those unfamiliar with Echo, not only is she one of Marvel’s few deaf characters, but she also has a Native American heritage; so the casting call matches her description pretty perfectly.

In the comics, Echo (born Maya Lopez) has crossed paths with Hawkeye several times, and has even served as a member of the Avengers occasionally, but she’s most known as a supporting character in many of Daredevil’s story arcs. Kingpin is actually responsible for killing her father. Could her appearance lead to the re-introduction of the “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” though? Well, that remains to be seen.

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, it is widely believed that the series will focus on Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye passing down his mantle to Kate Bishop. Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Barton, while The Illuminerdi also reports that Hailee Steinfeld has been cast as Bishop.