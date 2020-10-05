Ryan Reynolds Saves a Video Game in The New Trailer For 20th Century Studios ‘Free Guy’

A brand new action-filled trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuted today.

Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

Also starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Tag), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), and Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian), Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) from a story by Matt Lieberman (Scoob!) and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn (Ready Player One).

The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers. Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters on December 11, 2020.

Via 20th Century Studios