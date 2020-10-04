Sasha Lane Reportedly Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series ‘Loki’

Hot off her starring role in the AmazonPrime hit series, Utopia, actress Sasha Lane is now set to join another big-name streaming series.

Lane recently interviewed with GoldenGlobes.com and the site did highlight that Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ series, Loki is amongst her credits.

ane made her film debut in the award-winning movie, American Honey (2016), starring opposite Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough, after being spotted on a Miami beach by the film’s director, Andrea Arnold. She followed up with roles in Hearts Beat Loud, opposite Nick Offerman, and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hellboy, and will next appear in the superhero series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston.

IMDB has had the actress attached to the project for a few months now, however, her role was never reported on by one of the big name Hollywood trades, or confirmed by the studio, and IMDb is sometimes not the most reliable source of information.

When asked about her interest in comic books, Lane had this to say, seemingly confirming her involvement in Loki:

To be honest, it’s never really sparked me. I found a couple of graphic novels that were true crime murder mysteries and that was kind of cool, but I’ve never really had that kind of interest in them, though this one is obviously good (laughs).

Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular character, also set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), all in unknown roles. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.

As of now, there is no official premiere date set for the six-episode series, however, Disney+ previously announced a 2021 debut. We will have to wait and see if the studio is able to stick with that year, as the series has recently resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia, after a six-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: GoldenGlobes.com