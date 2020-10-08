Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange To Appear In ‘Spider-Man 3’

The Hollywood Reporter just reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man’s junior film.

No word on what role he’ll play but this comes after a Spider-Man multi-verse speculation. Having Strange appear in the next Spider-Man film gives us a lot of context as to why Jamie Foxx’s Electro will make an appearance.

The site said that he’ll be a new father figure to Peter and will take on the responsibility left by Tony Stark.

READ: Exclusive: Details on The Disney+ Animated Movie ‘Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’

Doctor Strange will also star in his own film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to start production soon. Reports say that the upcoming series, WandaVision will lead right into Doctor Strange’s sophomore film. No word if the content of these two projects will fall into Spider-Man 3.

Production on the project is expected to kick off on the 16th Queens, New York before making the move to Trilth Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, which means Tom Holland would have to juggle filming multiple projects as he is currently filming Uncharted, also for Sony Pictures, which they hope wraps soon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home screenwriters Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna are returning to write the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. Jamie Foxx will also reprise his role of Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-man 2. It is unknown, if Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ untitled Spider-Man film is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Source: THR