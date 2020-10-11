20th Century Studios Debuts First Trailer For ‘Everybody’ Talking About Jamie’

Today, to celebrate National Coming Out Day, 20th Century Studios debuted a new trailer and poster for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Inspired by true events, the film adaptation of the hit musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie follows Jamie New, who is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, p.g.a, Peter Carlton, p.g.a, and Arnon Milchan are producing with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins serving as executive producers.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is to hit theaters on February 26, 2021.

Via 20th Century Studios