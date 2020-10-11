First Reactions For ‘Soul’ Are Calling it Another Emotional Triumph For Pixar

Pixar Animation Studios’ newest original film, Soul had its first for screening for those in attendance at this weekend’s London Film Festival, and it looks like its another win for the storied Disney-owned studio.
Ben Rolph of Discussing Film called the film a “sweet, fun, thoughtful journey.”
Maria Lattila of FilmHounds says “it’s Pixar at their most challenging and profound, pushing the boundaries of what can be done with the genre.”
Whitlock and Pope calls Soul “another triumph for Pixar.”
Below is a thread of more reactions from those in attendance:
Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.
Directed by Docter (Inside Out, Up) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short Lou), Soul features an all-star voice cast that includes, Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Tina Fey (Muppets Most Wanted), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Ahmir Questlove Thompson (The Roots), and Daveed Diggs (Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid).
Soul is set to hit Disney+ just in time for the new year on December 25, 2020.