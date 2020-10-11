First Reactions For ‘Soul’ Are Calling it Another Emotional Triumph For Pixar

Pixar Animation Studios’ newest original film, Soul had its first for screening for those in attendance at this weekend’s London Film Festival, and it looks like its another win for the storied Disney-owned studio.

Ben Rolph of Discussing Film called the film a “sweet, fun, thoughtful journey.”

#Soul was a sweet, fun and thoughtful journey that will be sure to capture the hearts of many. It’s nicely simplistic, yet also suffers from being a bit generic. Jamie Foxx is excitably engaged, whilst Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers do a suitably good job bringing soul to it #LFF pic.twitter.com/YZE3QcGzCY — ben rolph @ LFF & NYFF 2020 (@TheDCTVshow) October 11, 2020

Maria Lattila of FilmHounds says “it’s Pixar at their most challenging and profound, pushing the boundaries of what can be done with the genre.”

#PixarSoul is great. It’s hugely emotional and affecting and feels like it’s Pixar at their most challenging and profound, pushing the boundaries of what can be done with the genre. At 90 minutes, this is short, sweet and will definitely make you reach for the tissues. #LFF — MariaLattila🎈@ LFF (@marialattila) October 11, 2020

Whitlock and Pope calls Soul “another triumph for Pixar.”

SOUL is another triumph for @Pixar – a spiritual sequel to INSIDE OUT that looks at how we find meaning & purpose in life, & what might happen in the space between those things. Yes, I cried! Death is portrayed as a journey into an obliterating void, plus there’s a funny cat. 💕 pic.twitter.com/fV5kczf0lt — Whitlock And Pope @ LFF (@WhitlockAndPope) October 11, 2020

Pixar's Soul is definitely one of the studio's most ambitious and mature films. There's a particular sequence in the final act that floored me and its a travesty it is skipping theatres. #LFF #Soul — Ali Wakelin (@majoralig) October 11, 2020

I’m absolutely in awe of #Soul! Hands down, Pixar’s best to date. I’m an emotional wreck! 😭 A beautiful story about finding your purpose in life, and appreciating the life’s little pleasures. The music and cast are spectacular. 🎺 My favourite film of the year. #LFF pic.twitter.com/4r5KFiFPcC — Harvey Morton (@HarveyMortonIT) October 11, 2020

#Soul blew my expectations out of this world – I knew it was going to be good, but not this good.



The animation was truly STUNNING. A great story that was hilarious at parts and emotional at others.



One of Pixar’s best. I cannot wait to see it again#LFF #LFF2020 pic.twitter.com/9beqik1T8W — taylor 🤠 / #BLM (@taylorrxs) October 11, 2020

Soul is everything I wanted it to be!!! The first act made me feel like a kid again – just full of unbridled joy. What Pete Docter and Kemp Powers have managed to pull off at part, is truly out of this world. One of Pixar’s best, and another Pete Docter spectacle! #PixarSoul #LFF pic.twitter.com/g1xPoGqWhn — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) October 11, 2020

Pixar's #Soul is one of the studio's most ambitious films to date. A bizarre and beautiful meditation on life and our very existence. Creatively and emotionally supercharged, this is yet another life-affirming achievement from the House of Mouse amidst their best work! #LFF pic.twitter.com/B9whFZQ4wH — Awais Irfan (@OasisAwais) October 11, 2020

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Directed by Docter (Inside Out, Up) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short Lou), Soul features an all-star voice cast that includes, Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Tina Fey (Muppets Most Wanted), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Ahmir Questlove Thompson (The Roots), and Daveed Diggs (Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid).

Soul is set to hit Disney+ just in time for the new year on December 25, 2020.