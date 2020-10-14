Cara Dune May Be Getting Her Own Disney+ Spin-Off With Bo-Katan

With the second season of The Mandalorian set to premiere in a little over two weeks, it appears that Disney isn’t wasting any time trying to expand that corner of the galaxy far, far away.



According to the YouTube Channel, Kessel Run Transmission, the company seems to be working on a Disney+ series that will revolve around Mando’s female associate and fellow bounty hunter, Cara Dune.



The female Mandalorian Bo-Katan may also appear in the series. Katie Sackhoff, who’s voiced the character on Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Clone Wars. is also slated to appear as the live-action version of the character in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.



Despite being verified by several of its trustworthy sources, the channel also mentions that recent actions by actress Gina Carano could hurt the show’s chances of actually getting produced. Just last month, Carano was called out for several controversial posts on Twitter, including one encouraging large gatherings despite the ongoing pandemic.

Regardless, the most recent news of the addition of Bo-Katan to the project signals that whatever spin-off is in the works still has a pulse. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Carano’s Dune remains the focal point, or whether it evolves into something else altogether.

Source: Kessel Run Transmissions