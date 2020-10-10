Ewan McGregor Confirms ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Disney+ Series Starts Filming in March

Reports surfaced earlier this year that the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series would start filming early next year. Now, the series’ star Ewan McGregor has confirmed when the Star Wars prequel will film.

While speaking with Graham Norton on the Graham Norton Show, McGregor provided a small update:

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We are shooting it in March next year.”

Read: Toby Haynes Replaces Tony Gilroy as Director on Disney+ Cassian Andor Series

Earlier this year, producer Joby Harold, who recently signed on to write Disney’s Space Mountain movie, was brought on to rewrite the script. Deborah Chow, who received praise for her directing duties on The Mandalorian, is set to direct all episodes of Kenobi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will produce along-with Chow, Jason D. McGatlin (The Rise of Skywalker), Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One).

Not much is known on the series at this time; however, earlier reports revealed that Kenobi would take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. Former writer, Hossein Amini‘s version of the script reportedly featured appearances from a young Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, again, the new script could change all that. There has been speculation that the series could overlap with Solo: A Star Wars Story and possibly bringing back Darth Maul.

There are also reports making the rounds that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader in the series. It is unclear how big of a role the character would have, but the role would apparently feature flashbacks to their time during The Clone Wars.

Disney+ has yet to reveal a release date for the series, though we suspect a Fall 2021 or Spring 2022 release seems likely.