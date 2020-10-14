New Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Debuts; Graham Norton, Rachel House, and More Join The Voice Cast

Hot off its first screening at the London Film Festival and its current 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Pixar Animation Studios’ newest original film, Soul, has debuted a brand new trailer.

Read: First Reactions For ‘Soul’ Are Calling it Another Emotional Triumph For Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher with a serious passion for jazz music. The film’s story has a meaning to the voice cast, including Jamie Foxx who voices Joe, “Like Joe, I hear music in everything. When you’re a jazz artist, man, you talk a little different: ‘Hey, cat!’ I got a chance to go to a few jazz fests and meet Herbie Hancock, Chick Correa—hang out with those guys. They have a way of talking, a way of dressing—everything funnels toward their music, toward the jazz.”

But director Pete Docter (Inside Out), who shares Foxx’s love of music, conceived of the character before jazz entered the picture. “I’ve been so lucky to work with some incredible people and make movies that have been seen around the world. But I realized that as wonderful as these projects are, there’s more to living than a singular passion—as expressive and fulfilling as that may be. Sometimes the small insignificant things are what it’s really about. This film is about broadening the idea of a singular focus to thinking more widely about what life has to offer and what we have to offer life.”

Likewise, co-director Kemp Powers, who initially joined the project as a writer, didn’t have to look far to find inspiration for Joe Gardner. “We’ve been working on ‘Soul’ for years, but the film feels timelier now than we ever could have imagined back when we began. In a year where everything we know has been turned upside down, we’ve all been forced to find new meaning both in the relationships we have and the small moments that truly make life worth living.”

In the film, Joe is on the brink of getting his big break playing for a jazz quartet. But he finds himself on an unexpected detour from the streets of New York City to The Great Before, tasked with helping new soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey, find her spark to earn her way to Earth. “He’s sure if he can share his life story with her—his passion for jazz—she’ll be inspired and they’ll both get to go to Earth,” said producer Dana Murray. “They do make it back to Earth, but that’s really the beginning of their adventure. It’s a funny and touching story of friendship and self-discovery, and we can’t wait to show it to the world.”

The studio also announced new additions to the voice cast including, Five-time BAFTA winner Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) who lends his voice to spiritual sign twirler Moonwind, Rachel House (Moana) as the count-obsessed Terry, and rounding out the cast is Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Richard Ayoade (The Mandalorian), Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans), Fortune Feimster (Bless the Harts) and Zenobia Shroff (The Affair) as the voices of the Counselors, comedian Donnell Rawlings voices Joe’s barber Dez, and June Squibb (Nebraska) provides the voice of Gerel. They join Foxx, Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs.

Rated PG, Soul features jazz compositions & arrangements by globally renowned musician and GRAMMY® nominee Jon Batiste, and an original score by Oscar®-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network). Soul hits Disney+ on December 25, 2020.