Content Advisory Added to Some Films on Disney+

This week, The Walt Disney Company has added something new to some older titles on Disney+. If you fire up films such as Peter Pan or The Aristocats, you will see the following advisory before the film starts:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit

www.disney.com/StoriesMatter“

This advisory is non-skippable and appears for approximately 12 seconds before the start of select films. Many films with this advisory are older animated films such as Fantasia and Dumbo, but also included are live-action films such as Swiss Family Robinson.

Though an advisory has been included in the details of some films since the launch date of Disney+, placing it in front of the film is a new addition. The link included in the advisory takes you to a website that provides more details on this decision, including Disney’s commitment to make the future of their entertainment more diverse and inclusive. Included below is a video, also from the site, where the Disney Advisory is discussed.