Xochitl Gomez Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Hot off her role in the hit Netflix series, The Baby-Sitters Club, Xochitl Gomez has booked herself a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, Gomez will join Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Plot details are being kept under wraps and it is unknown who Gomez is playing at this time, but it is safe to assume that she is playing the LGBTQ+ Latina superhero, America Chavez.

For those unaware of the character, America Chavez aka Miss America was raised by two mothers in the Utopian Parallel, a lush, wonderland dimension once threatened with destruction. Her superhuman powerset includes being able to punch and kick her way into different realities (what we’d give to be able to do that right now!).

Production is expected to kick off in November at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, under the working title “Stellar Vortex,” which is another hint to Chavez. So here is hoping the studio can safely get this done, as production on Warner Bros. highly-anticipated DC flick, The Batman, halted due to Star Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19.

The film was expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, which shut down and halted major productions, the film was moved to a November 5, 2021 release before eventually landing on March 25, 2022. Could we see the film slide back into that November 2021 release? I personally don’t think so, but the door has slightly opened for that possibility with production a little over three months away now.

Directed by Sam Raimi (the original Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Jade Bartlett (The Turning), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme, Benedict Wong as Wong, and will introduce Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch as her Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into the film. Rachel McAdams who played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first film is not expected to return.

Source: Deadline