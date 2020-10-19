Alejandra López to Direct an Unknown Marvel Studios Project

Marvel Studios has multiple projects in various stages in development, both for the big screen and Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With tons of projects being developed comes new storytellers and the studio has tapped a young up and coming director for a project.

Per Murphy’s Multiverse, Puerto Rican director Alejandra López (The Blue Cape) has shared on her Facebook that she has signed on to direct an unknown project for Marvel. Murphy’s Multiverse adds that it will be for Marvel Studios, which means this could be a film or series.

“thank God there is a Puerto Rican directing at Marvel!” – López

López has worked on multiple projects such as 22 Jump Street and Masterminds but is best known for her directing and writing duties on the 2019 short film, The Blue Cape, which is set in her homeland of Puerto Rico after a hurricane hits and medicine is hard to come by, a little boy has to grow beyond his limits if he is to help his grandfather.