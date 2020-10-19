Chris Hemsworth Reveals When Next ‘Thor’ Will Start Shooting, Says He’s Excited To Try Something Different

After several months of uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many of Marvel’s projects are either resuming or finally ramping up to start production. Just last week the untitled third Spider-Man film started shooting. Today, it seems as if we have an idea of when Thor: Love and Thunder will start, courtesy of the son of Odin himself.

In an interview with the Swisse Vitamins & Supply Company, Chris Hemsworth stated that he was originally supposed to be shooting Thor: Love and Thunder right now, however, due to the company’s other projects being paused and pushed back, the film is on track to begin production in January.

Read: Danny Ramirez, of Netflix’s ‘On My Block’, Cast In Marvel’s ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

In that same interview, Hemsworth hinted that there would be some changes made to his character, which isn’t surprising considering how much his character has continuously evolved since the first film.

Hemsworth says he’s, “very excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character, and now people expect some dramatic changes, so we’ve got our work cut out in that sense.”

Check out the full clip below.

Chris Hemsworth said he’s filming Thor: Love and Thunder in January and that he’s very excited to do something different. He also said that Taika Waititi is currently writing the script! pic.twitter.com/OvKIu9Spga — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 18, 2020

Following the critical and commercial success of Thor: Ragnorak, Taiki Waititi will be returning to direct this highly anticipated sequel. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will also return to co-star.

Because of the delay in filming, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s release date was also pushed back. It’s currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.