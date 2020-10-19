Exclusive: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Will Debut on Disney+

We have a small update for you on Disney’s long-in-development live-action adaptation of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, based on the 90’s series of the same name.

We have learned that production on the live-action/CGI hybrid is set to begin filming next spring in Los Angeles, California. The studio is also prepping this film as a part of their original films for Disney+. Another cool tidbit on the project we are hearing but have not been able to confirm, is the original voice cast for the Rescue Rangers team, Tress MacNeille (Chip and Gadget), Corey Burton (Dale and Zipper), and Jim Cummings (Monterey Jack) are all expected to return for the film.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to be directed by Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), one-third of Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Tacoma. David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who produced The Muppets as well as Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast are producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it will not be an origin story nor detective agency story. Rather, the take is being described as being meta, something self-referential and cool. The film was written by How I Met Your Mother writing duo Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, Barry Schwartz wrote a previous draft of the script.

The original Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers series was produced by Disney Television Animation (formerly Walt Disney Television Animation). Created by Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove, the series premiered on The Disney Channel on March 4, 1989. The series followed Chip and Dale, who start a detective agency, Rescue Rangers, along with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. The pint-sized detectives deal with crimes that are often “too small” for the police to handle, usually with other animals as their clients. The gang frequently find themselves going up against two particular arch-villains: Mafia-style tabby cat Fat Cat and mad scientist Norton Nimnul.

The final episode aired on November 19, 1990. From 1990 to 1993 reruns of the show were aired as a part of the popular Disney Afternoon lineup, which also included hit series such as DuckTales, Tale Spin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, Adventures of the Gummi Bears, amongst others. The series’ entire run is available (as one season) in HD on Disney+.