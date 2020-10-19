Union Reps Change Earlier Position and Now Urge Gov Newsom to Reopen Disneyland

There has been a change of heart among employee union leaders regarding the reopening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and they have made their opinions public. It was only a few months ago that representatives for seven unions that represent 10,000 Disneyland Resort employees opposed reopening the parks due to safety concerns for their members. Back in June 2020 union reps told California Governor Gavin Newsom that they were not satisfied with Disney’s initial health and safety measures. But now, they have reviewed the current changes and are satisfied and are urging the Governor to let the resort reopen.

Workers Unite Local 50, UFCW 324, I.A.T.S.E 504, BCTGM Local 83, I.E.S.A., AFM LOCAL 7 AND UNITE HERE LOCAL 11, sent a letter to the Governor stating “The company (Disney) has provided email on serious measures to protect workers via social distancing, providing PPE, addressing ventilation, and more. Most recently, the company unveiled a testing program, something we highlighted in our last letter to you.” Adding that their position on reopening has changed since June and they support the reopening of the parks.

The battle between Disney and the state of California has been public and we have covered all of the twists and turns. It appears that the back and forth may be coming to an end as Newsom has announced that some theme park guidance will be announced tomorrow, October 20th. We will be covering the announcement live.

In a letter released today the union leaders urge Governor Newsom to engage with them and the Disney company, so that the parks can reopen with input from all parties.

