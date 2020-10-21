‘Clouds: A Musical Celebration’ Virtual Concert Coming to Disney+’s Facebook

Clouds: A Musical Celebration, a virtual musical tribute to the Disney+ Original movie and Zach Sobiech’s legacy will stream live on Facebook.com/DisneyPlus on Saturday, October 24 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET.

The concert will feature performances from OneRepublic, renforshort, Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sammy Brown (Zach Sobiech’s best friend and musical partner), all of whom are featured on the movie soundtrack. Additional performances and appearances will include Jason Mraz, DCapella, Neve Campbell, Justin Baldoni, Tom Everett Scott, Madison Iseman, Lil Rel Howery and more.

Clouds is now streaming on Disney+ and the Clouds Soundtrack from Interscope Records is available now at all digital retail providers. Zach Sobiech’s single “Clouds” hit the No. 1 spot on iTunes last weekend topping the chart for the second time since 2013.

Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a vibrant ode to the life of singer/songwriter Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus). Zach is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however, when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman), and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love, and the power of music.

Clouds is directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni and Casey La Scala. Kara Holden wrote the screenplay with a story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. The movie is produced by Wayfarer Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mad Chance / La Scala Films.