Marvel Studios is Looking For Writer For ‘Blade’

Last year, during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios made the surprise announcement they would be bringing Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) taking over the title role.

Since then, there have been no updates on the project, with only Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige and Ali attached as producer and star; with no writer(s) or director(s) attached at this time. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it appears Blade is still in the very early development stages as the project has yet to find a writer to bring the new incarnation of Blade to life.

“Current projects that studios are hoping to populate with Black behind-the-camera talent include Marvel’s Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali, which is looking for writers.” The news was highlighted in a general overview article titled Hollywood Agents Navigate New Complexities of Balancing the Demand for Diverse Voices and Artistic Freedom.

As of now, both Blade has no official release date and likely wont debut until 2022. The film will take place in the MCU’s phase 4. Marvel Studios has an untitled film set to release on October 7, 2022, which is a perfect spot for Blade.