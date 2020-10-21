‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Will Bring Back Early Marvel Characters

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is wrapping up production here soon, and the series is still shrouded in mystery. What we do know is the series takes place post-Endgame, and as we all watched, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon was given the famous Captain America shield from an elderly Steve Rogers.

Now, according to series writer, Derek Kolstad, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also diving into the past. While speaking with Script Apart podcast, Kolstad teased we may be seeing some familiar faces return.

“What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back. We’re layering them in and reinventing them in a way that’s gonna shift the storytelling structure. It’s fucking awesome.”

While it is known that Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, and Batroc are all returning, could Kolstad’s comments mean the return of some earlier phase 1 characters? Reports have swirled stating the series could be setting up the Thunderbolts which has featured characters we have already seen.

Kolstad also shared what it was like giving two popular Captain America secondary characters the lead in their own series.

“I’m very proud of and honored by what it came to be, Here’s what I’ll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin’s pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics. [We’re] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they’re cooler. They’re more interesting. There’s more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are.”

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell, Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

While it was originally supposed to be the first entry in the fourth phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, the show had to halt production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It eventually resumed production in early September. Given that the show is apparently still casting, it’s unknown how much longer production will take. However, the show is expected to premiere in early 2021.