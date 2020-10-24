Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Wraps Filming

After recently shifting production from Australia to San Francisco, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially finished filming. Director Destin Daniel Cretton shared the news by posting a festive photo on his Instagram, with the caption, “WE. ARE. WRAPPED!”:

Shang-Chi will now go into post-production, the studio already has two completed films with Black Widow and Eternals both set for a 2021 release, as does Shang-Chi. It is unknown if these three films will stick to their respected release dates, as the future of the movie industry and reopening’s are still a bit hazy. Disney+ releases are off the table for the time being, though that could change following the news that Disney is shifting its focus to that streaming platform moving forward.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), the film is also set to star Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Kung Fu Panda 2), Rosalind Chao, (Mulan), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), and stand up comedian Ronnie Chieng, all roles are currently unknown at this time.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.