Mohamed Diab Tapped To Direct The ‘Moon Knight’ Disney+ Series

After yesterday’s casting involving Star Wars star Oscar Isaac playing the role of Moon Knight; Deadline has now broke the director of the series.

Disney and Marvel Studios have tapped Mohamed Diab (Clash) to serve as the director for Moon Knight.

Deadline on Diab’s filmography: “Diab’s film Eshtebak (Clash) was an official selection at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard category. He is also known for his directorial debut filmCairo 678, which was released a month before the Egyptian revolution. Diab also wrote the blockbuster Egyptian franchise El Gezeira (The Island), which are among the highest grossing Egyptian and Arabic films of all time.”

Hot-off the record-breaking hit streaming series, The Witcher on Netflix writer Beau DeMayo has been tapped to join the writing team for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight. DeMayo added the credit to his bio on Twitter.

Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will lead the writing team and will serve as showrunner on Moon Knight.

A production start date is rumored to be sometime in November, however, no official word has been given.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Source: Deadline